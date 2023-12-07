Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, XAGUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is declining by a bearish impulse. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0785 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0965, which will mean a further growth to 1.1055.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 147.05 is expected, followed by a decline to 144.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 148.60, which will mean a further growth to 149.50.
XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
Silver has found a foothold under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 24.10 is expected, followed by a decline to 22.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 25.45, which will mean a further growth to 26.35.
