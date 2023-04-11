Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.04.2023 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2675. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2315, which will mean further falling to 1.2225. The growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.2430.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6695 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6765, which will mean further growth to 0.6855.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 132.15 is expected, followed by growth to 136.85. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.05, which will mean further falling to 130.10.



