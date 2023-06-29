Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.06.2023 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2665 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2780, which will mean further growth to 1.2870.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6620 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6805, which will mean further growth to 0.6905.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 144.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 146.75. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 140.95, which will mean a further decline to 130.90.



