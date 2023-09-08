Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.09.2023 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2515 is expected, followed by a drop to 1.2375. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2585, which will mean a further increase to 1.2675. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel of a beginning correction with the price securing under 1.2450.
BRENT
Brent is correcting by the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 88.85 is expected, followed by a rise to 93.35. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 85.05, which will indicate a further decline to 80.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 92.05.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is declining after a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3645 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3735. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3605, which will mean a further decline to 1.3505. Meanwhile, the scenario could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel of a beginning correction with the price securing under 1.2450.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.