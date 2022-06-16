Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.06.2022 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The pair is correcting upon bouncing off the support area. The pair is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2205, followed by falling to 1.1845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2365, which will indicate further growth to 1.2455.





BRENT

Oil has left a bullish channel. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 122.05, followed by a decline to 109.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 125.55, which will mean further growth to 130.05.





USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The pair is pushing off the support area. It is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen at 1.2845 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2640, which will indicate further falling to 1.2550.



