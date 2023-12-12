Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.12.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
GBPUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2605 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2365. The decrease could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2675, which will entail a further rise to 1.2765.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
Gold is declining within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2005 is expected, followed by a decline to 1925. The decrease could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 2085, which might entail a further growth to 2145.
NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
NZDUSD has found a foothold above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going within the Cloud, which implies a flat. A test of the lower Cloud boundary at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6295. The growth could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold under 0.6095, which might entail a further decline to 0.5995. Meanwhile, the growth might be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 0.6205.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.