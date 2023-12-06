Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.12.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the resistance. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2620 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2675, which will mean further growth to 1.2765.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within a forming bullish Wolfe Wave. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 2015 is expected, followed by a rise to 2065. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1995, which will mean a further decline to 1975.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has secured above the indicator’s signal lines. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3585 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3455. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3695, which will mean further growth to 1.3785. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 1.3535.



