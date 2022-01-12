Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.01.2022 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3639; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3605 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3730. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3560. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1819.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1800.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1855.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1790.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1765.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1825.00. This movement may lead to the completion of the above-mentioned pattern.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9236; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9225 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9340. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9140. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9050.



