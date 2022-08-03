Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.08.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues testing the bearish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0160 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0450. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0105. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9990.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is testing Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1755.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1835.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1710.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1665.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting inside the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6915 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7135. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6855. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6760.



