Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.12.2022 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is growing in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.2155 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2890. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1805, which will mean further falling to 1.1710.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has left the borders of the Double Bottom pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9410 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9505, which will mean further growth to 0.9610.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator at 0.6310 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6655. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6105, which will mean further falling to 0.6005.



