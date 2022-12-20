Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.12.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, BRENT)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2160 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1725. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2345, which will mean further growth to 1.2435.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the Cloud at 134.05 is expected, followed by falling to 129.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 137.55, which will mean further growth to 138.45.





BRENT

Crude oil is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 80.85 is expected, followed by falling to 71.55. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 83.55, which will mean further growth to 88.05.



