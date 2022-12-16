Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.12.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the lower border of a bullish channel. The instrument is going insode the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2215 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2305, which will mean further growth to 1.2405.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 136.65 is expected, followed by growth to 141.15. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 135.30, which will mean further falling to 134.45.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3550 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3875. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3475, which will mean further falling to 1.3385. The growth can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern and securing above 1.3705.



