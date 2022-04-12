Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.04.2022 (NZDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen at 0.6828; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6880 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6685. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6955. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7045.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still testing the support level at 1.3002 (bears failed to break this significant area in March 2022); the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3075 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2860. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3125. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3215.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD continues rising within the bullish channel at 1.2643; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2530 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2835. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2430. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2340.



