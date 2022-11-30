Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.11.2022 (USDCHF, Brent, EURGBP)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has pushed off the lower border of the Double Bottom reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9460 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9785. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9380, which will mean further falling to 0.9285. The growth can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the Double Bottom reversal pattern and securing above 0.9645.





BRENT

Oil is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 86.05 is expected, followed by falling to 75.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 93.05, which will mean further growth to 98.05.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

The currency pair is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8655 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8485. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.8715, which will mean further growth to 0.8805. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 0.8575.



