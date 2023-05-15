Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.05.2023 (USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8935 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9075. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8875, which will mean a further decline to 0.8785.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3495 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3675. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3370, which will mean a further decline to 1.3280.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is correcting after a serious decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6695 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6790, which will mean further growth to 0.6880. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6590.
