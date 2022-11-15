Murrey Math Lines 15.11.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. We should expect rising over 7/8 (0.6713) and growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6591) downwards. In this case, the pair may fall to 5/8 (0.6469).





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken. This means the uptrend is active, and the probability of further growth is high.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. Currently, we expect further growth of the growth to the nearest resistance level of 7/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (0.5981). This event might provoke falling of the price to 4/8 (0.5859).





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms an uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.



