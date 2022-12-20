Murrey Math Lines 20.12.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, AUDUSD quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are resting under it, which hints on possible development of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. A downward breakaway of 5/8 (0.6652) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 4/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 6/8 (0.6713). In this case, the pair may rise to 7/8 (0.6774).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which indicates a high probability of further price falling.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. A convergence has appeared on the RSI. As a result, we should expect a breakaway of the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347) and growth to 5/8 (0.6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (0.6225), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 2/8 (0.6103).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
