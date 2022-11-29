Murrey Math Lines 29.11.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. The quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6713) and then reach the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6591), which might entail a trend reversal and falling to 5/8 (0.6469).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to 8/8 (0.6835) on H4.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The situation with the NZDUSD is similar. On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend, and the RSI has bounced off the support line. All in all, an upwards breakaway of 7/8 (0.6225) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6103), which will signal falling to 5/8 (0.5981).
On M15, an additional signal confirming price growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
