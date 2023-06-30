Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 30.06.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

30.06.2023

Brent

Brent quotes on H4 are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a rebound from 4/8 (75.00) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (71.88). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (75.00), which might lead to a trend reversal and make Brent quotes grow to 5/8 (76.56).

Brent_H4
On M15, a further price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel.

Brent_M15
S&P 500

The S&P 500 index quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI is nearing its overbought area. As a result, a test of +1/8 (4141.1) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a decrease to the support level of 7/8 (4335.9). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (4141.1). In this case, the stock index could continue growing and reach the level of +2/8 (4453.1).

S&P500_H4
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a price decline to 7/8 (4335.9) on H4.

S&P500_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
