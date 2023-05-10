Murrey Math Lines 10.05.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating an uptrend's prevalence. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to break the level of 4/8 (1.0986) and reach the resistance level of 6/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (1.0925), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 2/8 (1.0864).





On M15, the growth of the price can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1.2573) and reach the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (1.2329). In this case, the pair may drop to the support at 5/8 (1.2329).





On M15, a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of growth to 8/8 (1.2695) on H4.



