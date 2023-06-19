Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 19.06.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

19.06.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. In these circumstances, a rebound from 3/8 (1.0925) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 5/8 (1.1074). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (1.0925). In this case, the pair might correct to 2/8 (1.0864).

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of further price growth.

EURUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, GBPUSD quotes and the RSI are in their respective overbought areas. In this situation, a rebound from +1/8 (1.2817) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level at +1/8 (1.2817), which might lead to an increase to +2/8 (.2939).

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, an additional signal confirming the price decline might be a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano