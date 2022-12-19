Murray Math Lines 19.12.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Currently, growth above 7/8 (1.0620) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.0742). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1.0498). In this case, the pair may drop to 5/8 (1.0376).
On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
GBPUSD
On H4, the quotes are also above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance level. So, an upward breakaway of 6/8 (1.2207) is expected, followed growth to the resistance level of 7/8 (1.2451). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (1.2207), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 4/8 (1.1718).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to 7/8 (1.2451) on H4.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.