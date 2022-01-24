Murrey Math Lines 24.01.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, EURUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing and test the resistance at 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 6/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
