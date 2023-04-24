Murrey Math Lines 24.04.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

Brent

On H4, EURUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price could break 2/8 (1.0986) and grow to the resistance at 3/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.0864), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to the support at 0/8 (1.0742).





On M15, growth can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On the GBPUSD chart, the situation is similar. On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend, and the RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the quotes could rise above 6/8 (1.2451) and reach the resistance at 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (1.2329), which could also lead to a trend reversal and make the pair drop to the support at 4/8 (1.2207).





On M15, a new breakout of the upper line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to 7/8 (1.2573) on H4.



