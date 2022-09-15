Murray Math Lines 15.09.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"
On H4, the pair is under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of 6/8 is expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 4/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, falling can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar
On H4, gold is approaching the oversold area. A test of 0/8 is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards. In this case, the quotes will continue falling, possibly to the support level of -1/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of growth to 2/8 on H4.
