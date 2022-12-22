Murrey Math Lines 22.12.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI is testing the support level. The quotes are expected to break through 0/8 (0.9277) and grow to the resistance level of 1/8 (0.9399). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of -1/8 (0.9155), in which case the pair may drop to -2/8 (0.9033).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. As a result, the quotes are expected to growth to the nearest resistance level of 7/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1812.50). This may drive the price down to 5/8 (1781.25).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the uptrend and increases the probability of price growth.
