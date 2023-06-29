Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 29.06.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

29.06.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a breakout of 2/8 (0.8972) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 0/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.9002), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 4/8 (0.9033).

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will serve as an additional signal confirming the price decline.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. A decline to the nearest support at 4/8 (1875.00) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level at 6/8 (1937.50), in which case the quotes might grow to 7/8 (1968.75).

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the presence of a downtrend and increases the probability of a further decline.

