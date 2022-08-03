Murrey Math Lines 03.08.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test the support at 4/8, break it, and then continue falling and reach 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 7/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continue falling towards the support at 1/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the pair breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.