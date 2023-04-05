Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 05.04.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

05.04.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. As a result, we expect a downward breakout of the level of 4/8 (131.25), after which the price could continue falling to the support at 3/8 (126.68). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 5/8 (132.81), which could lead to a trend reversal and growth to the level of 6/8 (134.37).

USDJPY_H4
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken. This development increases the probability of further price falling.

USDJPY_M15
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. Currently, we expect a downwards breakout of 6/8 (1.3427) and further price falling to the support at 5/8 (1.3305). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 7/8 (1.3549). In this case, the pair could rise to 8/8 (1.3671).

USDCAD_H4
On M15, further price falling could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

USDCAD_M15
