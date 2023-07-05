Murrey Math Lines 05.07.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the level of 5/8 (145.31) and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (146.87). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (143.75). In this case, the pair could correct to the 3/8 (142.18) level.
On M15, the price rise could be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a rebound from the level of 1/8 (1.3244) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at -1/8 (1.3122). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (1.3305), which could lead to a trend reversal and a rise to 4/8 (1.3427).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further price decline.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.