Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 07.09.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

07.09.2022

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes have reached the overbought area. We should expect a bounce off 8/8 and subsequent falling to the nearest support level of 7/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8, in which case growth will continue so that the quotes might reach +2/8.

USDJPYH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so falling can be signaled by just a bounce off 8/8 on H4.

USDJPY_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD

The situation on the USDCAD chart is similar to that on the previous chart. On H4, the quotes have reached the overbought area. We expect a bounce off 8/8 and subsequent falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8. This will push the price further upwards to +2/8.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so falling can be signaled by just a bounce off 8/8 on H4.

USDCAD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo