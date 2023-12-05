Murrey Math Lines 05.12.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the oversold area. In this situation, a test of 3/8 (0.6530) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at 5/8 (0.6652). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (0.6530). In this case, the pair might drop to the support level of 2/8 (0.6469).





On M15, after a rebound from 3/8 (0.6530), a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel might increase the probability of a price rise.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. A test of 4/8 (0.6103) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6103). In this case, the pair might drop to the support at 3/8 (0.6042).





On M15, after a rebound from 4/8 (0.6103), the price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.



