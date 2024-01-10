Murrey Math Lines 10.01.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
The AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 6/8 (0.6713), subsequently reaching the resistance at 7/8 (0.6774). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (0.6652), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the 4/8 (0.6591) level.
On M15, the price growth might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (0.6286) is expected, followed by a breakout of the level and a price rise to the resistance at 8/8 (0.6347). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (0.6225), in which case the pair might drop to 5/8 (0.6164).
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of the price rise.
