Murrey Math Lines 12.12.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the trendline. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 4/8 (0.6591) and later reach the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (0.6530), which might lead to a trend reversal and might make the pair drop to the support at 2/8 (0.6469).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a price rise.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD quotes have formed a similar picture on H4: the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on the chart, and the RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 4/8 (0.6164) and later reach the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6103). In this case, the pair might drop to the support at 3/8 (0.6042).





On M15, the upper VoltyChannel line is broken, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further growth.



