Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 19.09.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

19.09.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a test of the 1/8 (0.6408) level is expected, followed by its breakout and a decline to 0/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (0.6469), which might lead to a trend reversal and make the pair rise to the resistance level of 3/8 (0.6530).

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.5859). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 1/8 (0.59820). In this case, the pair might climb to 2/8 (0.5981).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, hence, the price decline could be supported by a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) on H4.

NZDUSD_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

