Murrey Math Lines 19.12.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. However, a divergence is forming on the RSI. As a result, in this situation, a test of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 5/8 (0.6652). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 7/8 (0.6774), in which case, the pair could rise to 8/8 (0.6835).





On M15, after a rebound from 7/8 (0.6774) on H4, the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On the NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar. The quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend, while the RSI is forming a divergence. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (0.6286) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 5/8 (0.6164). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286), in which case the pair could rise to 8/8 (0.6347).





On M15, after a rebound from 7/8 (0.6286) on H4, the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.



