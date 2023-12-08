Murrey Math Lines 08.12.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes and the RSI have reached their respective oversold areas on H4. In this situation, the instrument is expected to rise above 0/8 (75.0), subsequently reaching the resistance line at 1/8 (78.12). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (71.88). In this case, the quotes could drop to the -2/8 (68.75) mark.





On M15, an additional signal confirming the price rise could be a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





S&P 500

S&P 500 quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the instrument is expected to rise above 7/8 (4609.4) and later reach the resistance at 8/8 (4687.5). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (4531.2). In this case, the index might drop to the 5/8 (4453.1) level.





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This development increases the probability of a further price rise.



