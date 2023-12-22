Murrey Math Lines 22.12.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which points on the lack of any trend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, a further rise to the nearest resistance level of 4/8 (81.25) is expected. The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 2/8 (78.12), in which case, Brent quotes might drop to the support level of 1/8 (76.56).





On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





S&P 500

The S&P 500 quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of +1/8 (4765.6) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a decline to the support at 7/8 (4609.4). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above +1/8 (4765.6), in which case, the S&P 500 index growth might continue, reaching the resistance at +2/8 (4843.8).





On M15, after a rebound from +1/8 (4765.6), the decline could be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.



