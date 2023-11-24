Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 24.11.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

24.11.2023

Brent

Brent quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of the 2/8 (81.25) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 1/8 (78.12). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (84.38), which could lead to a trend reversal and a rise of the pair to 4/8 (87.50).

Brent
On M15, the price decline might be a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

Brent
S&P 500

The S&P 500 quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. However, a divergence has formed on the RSI. As a result, a test of +7/8 (4609.4) is expected in this situation, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 5/8 (4453.1). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 7/8 (4609.4), in which case the pair might reach the 8/8 (4687.5) level.

S&P_500
On M15, after a rebound from 7/8 (4609.4), a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could serve as an additional signal confirming the price decline.

S&P_500
Trading analysis & analytics
