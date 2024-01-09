Murrey Math Lines 09.01.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
EURUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above the 4/8 (1.0986) level and reach the resistance at 5/8 (1.1047). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 3/8 (1.0925), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the 2/8 (1.0864) level.
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.
GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance line. In this situation, further price growth to 7/8 (1.2878) is expected. The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (1.2695). In this case, the pair might drop to the 3/8 (1.2634) level.
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is breached, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
