Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 11.09.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

11.09.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, a breakout of 0/8 (1.0742) is to be expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 1/8 (1.0803). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (1.0681). If this happens, the quotes could continue falling and drop to the -2/8 (1.0620) level.

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the chances for a further price rise.

EURUSD_M15
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which implies the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 2/8 (1.2451) is expected, followed by a breakout and a price drop to the support at 1/8 (1.2329). The scenario can be cancelled by the price growing over the resistance at 3/8 (1.2573). In this case, the pair could rise to the 4/8 (1.2695) level.

GBPUSD_H4
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could serve as an additional signal confirming the price rise.

GBPUSD_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

