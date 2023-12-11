Murrey Math Lines 11.12.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD quotes have reached the oversold area on H4. A convergence has formed on the RSI. In this situation, a rebound from 0/8 (1.0742) is expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 2/8 (1.0986). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 0/8 (1.0742), in which case the pair might drop to the -1/8 (1.0620) level.





On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the oversold area. In these circumstances, a test of 6/8 (1.2451) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 6/8 (1.2451) level, which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 5/8 (1.2329).





On M15, after a rebound from 6/8 (1.2451), the price growth might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.



