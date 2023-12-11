Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 11.12.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

11.12.2023

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD quotes have reached the oversold area on H4. A convergence has formed on the RSI. In this situation, a rebound from 0/8 (1.0742) is expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 2/8 (1.0986). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 0/8 (1.0742), in which case the pair might drop to the -1/8 (1.0620) level.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the oversold area. In these circumstances, a test of 6/8 (1.2451) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 6/8 (1.2451) level, which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 5/8 (1.2329).

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, after a rebound from 6/8 (1.2451), the price growth might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano