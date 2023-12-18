Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 18.12.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

18.12.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. In this situation, a test of 1/8 (1.0864) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a price rise to the resistance at 2/8 (1.0986). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.0864), in which case the quotes might fall to 0/8 (1.0742).

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, after a rebound from 1/8 (1.0864) on H4, a further price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes have broken the 8/8 (1.2695) level on H4, exiting the overbought area. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a further price decline to 6/8 (1.2573) is expected. The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695), in which case the pair might return to +1/8 (1.2756).

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano