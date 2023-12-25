Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 25.12.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

25.12.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 0/8 (1.0986) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a decline to the support at 6/8 (1.0864). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (1.1047). In this case, the pair could rise to the +2/8 (1.1108) level.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price decline might additionally be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On the GBPUSD chart, the situation is similar. On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area, and the RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 0/8 (1.2695) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 6/8 (1.2573). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (1.2756), in which case the pair might rise to +2/8 (1.2817).

On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of the price decline.

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

