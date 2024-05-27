Murrey Math Lines 27.05.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes have broken above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the potential development of an uptrend. The RSI has breached the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 5/8 (1.0864) level and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (1.0986). The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the 4/8 (1.0772) level, which might lead to a trend reversal, pushing the pair to the 3/8 (1.0620) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price rise.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 5/8 (1.2817) level, rebound and drop to the support at 4/8 (1.2695). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 4/8 (1.2695) level. In this case, the pair might decline to the support at 3/8 (1.2573).





On M15, following a rebound from the 5/8 (1.2817) level on D1, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.



