Murrey Math Lines 07.12.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 4/8 (0.8789) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 2/8 (0.8667). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the 4/8 (0.8789) level. In this case, the pair might climb to the resistance at 5/8 (0.8850).





On M15, after a rebound from 4/8 (0.8789), the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower VoltyChannel boundary.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 5/8 (2031.25) and reach the resistance at 6/8 (2062.50). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 4/8 (2000.00) level. In this case, Gold quotes might drop to the support at 3/8 (1968.75).





On M15, the price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.



