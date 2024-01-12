Murrey Math Lines 12.01.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 3/8 (0.8483) level downwards, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (0.8422). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (0.8544), in which case, the pair might rise to 5/8 (0.8606).





On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, a further rise to the 2/8 (2062.50) level is expected. The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 1/8 (2031.25), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the 0/8 (2000.00) level.





On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of the price growth.



