Murrey Math Lines 14.12.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF quotes are going below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area. As a result, a rebound from the 2/8 (0.8667) level is expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 4/8 (0.8789). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 2/8 (0.8667) level. In this case, the pair could drop to the support at 1/8 (0.8606).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, so the growth of the quotes can be supported by a rebound from the 2/8 (0.8667) level on H4.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 5/8 (2031.25) and reach the resistance at 6/8 (2062.50). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 4/8 (2000.00) level, in which case gold quotes might return to the support at 3/8 (1968.75).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.



