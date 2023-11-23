Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 23.11.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

23.11.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes and the RSI are approaching the overbought areas on H4. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 0/8 (0.8789) level, rebound from it, and rise to the resistance at 2/8 (0.8911). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 0/8 (0.8789) level. In this case, the quotes could drop to the support at -1/8 (0.8728).

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, following a rebound from 0/8 (0.8789), the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes have reached the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the support level. In such circumstances, the quotes are expected to rebound from the 8/8 (2000.00) level and decline to the support at 7/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be cancelled by surpassing the 8/8 (2000.00) level. In this case, the gold price might rise to the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25).

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano