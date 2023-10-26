Murrey Math Lines 26.10.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this case, a downward breakout of the 3/8 (0.8977) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 1/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (0.9033), which could lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance at 5/8 (0.9094).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline could be a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes and the RSI are nearing their overbought areas on H4. In this situation, a test of 8/8 (2000.00) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a decline to the support at 6/8 (1937.50). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 8/8 (2000.00). In this case, the price might reach the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25).
On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.